Wits leave Baroka floundering on the ropes

The Clever Boys took control of the game in the opening minutes, although they struggled to create any clearcut chances with their first real effort coming on 20 minutes when Deon Hotto’s free-kick brushed the crossbar.

Wits remained on top and after Robyn Johannes missed a sharp chance, they took the lead in the 24th minute when Lehlohonolo Majoro showed great tenacity in the box as he held off a couple of challenges before finding the net in the 32nd minute.

The hosts were, however, to suffer a big setback a minute before half time when a rash challenge outside the box from goalkeeper Ricardo Goss saw him red-carded.

The Clever Boys did not, however, let the numerical disadvantage affect them and they doubled their lead eight minutes after the interval when Cole Alexander fired home a powerful effort from the edge of the box.

Baroka gave themselves brief hope of a comeback when Tshediso Patjie netted in the 67th minute.

But just six minutes later Wits were able to restore their two-goal advantage when Johannes converted from the penalty spot.

They could have had a fourth goal when Simon Murray ran through on goal in the 81st minute, but his lob went just wide.

That was how the scoreline remained, with the Limpopo team deep in relegation trouble, sitting on 28 points, just two points above bottom-of-the-table Maritzburg United, whom they host next weekend.

