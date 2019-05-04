AmaZulu and Leopards share the spoils

Leopards showed some enterprising play in the first half but had to wait until the 69th minute, for Mwape Musonda to convert from a spot-kick after he was fouled in the penalty area.

The goal further enhanced the Zambian’s status as the league’s leading goalscorer, with 15 strikes this season.

However, just when Leopards thought that they would be returning to the Limpopo province with all three points, AmaZulu’s Sbusiso Mabiliso unleashed a thunderous effort that took a deflection and ended up in the visitors’ net in the 82nd minute.

The match was also the final appearance for 41-year-old Siyabonga Nomvethe, who scored 123 goals during his career which saw him wear the colours of African Warriors, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows, as well as AmaZulu.

While AmaZulu, now on 31 points from 29 games, are assured of top-flight football next season, Leopards Absa Premiership status will only be decided during the final round of action as they occupy second last spot on the league table on 27 points from 29 games.

Dylan Kerr’s charges find themselves equal on 27 points with Free State Stars and Chippa United, but poorer in terms of goal average, as they prepare to host high-riding Cape Town City on Saturday.

AmaZulu will travel to take on Bloemfontein Celtic on the same date. Maritzburg United are in 16th and last spot on the log with 26 points from 29 games.

