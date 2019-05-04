Maritzburg’s escape act still on after win over SuperSport

Based on the number of chances they created, it could well have been a more comfortable win for the hosts. But after they took an early lead through Mohau Mokate, Aubrey Modiba levelled the match for SuperSport just after half time, before Judas Moseamedi came off the bench to score two late goals.

An early goal would always help settle the nerves for the home side and that’s exactly what they got as Mokate headed in a Fortune Makaringe cross with only three minutes on the clock.

Their tails up, Maritzburg went looking for another goal and a series of chances followed, although the scoreline remained unchanged as SuperSport keeper Ronwen Williams did brilliantly to save Siphesihle Ndlovu’s top-corner-bound shot, before keeping out an effort from Makaringe as well.

The KZN Midlands side continued to dominate proceedings and when Williams fumbled a cross, Zakri should have made it 2-0 but instead curled the ball over an unguarded goal.

Zakri was guilty of another bad miss just a minute later when he found himself one-on-one with Williams just 10 yards out but shot straight at the goalkeeper.

After the hosts squandered another opportunity when Brian Onyango sent a header over the bar, SuperSport sounded a warning just before the interval when Bradley Grobler turned sharply and fired just past the post.

Maritzburg’s failure to add to their tally was to come back to bite them just a minute after the restart as Mxolisi Macuphu cleverly teed up Modiba, whose first time shot from 18-yards flew into the net via the upright.

The ‘Team of Choice’ were able to regroup and came back looking to try and restore their lead, but despite creating several openings, they lacked the composure in front of goal to make it count.

With 20 minutes to go, coach Eric Tinkler replaced Mokate with Moseamedi, and two minutes later, it paid dividends as the substitute got on the end of a superb cross from Makaringe and planted a powerful header past Williams and into the net.

SuperSport responded, pushing and probing for an equaliser, and there were a number of anxious moments for the hosts.

But they were able to finally wrap up the win right at the end of the third minute of added time when Man-of-the-Match Makaringe played a delightful through ball for Moseamedi, who toed the ball past Williams and into the net.

The KZN club remains bottom of the table but can avoid automatic relegation with a win against Baroka FC next Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.