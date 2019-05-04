Sundowns eliminated from Caf Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns crashed out of the CAF Champions League as they were held to a goalless draw in their semifinal, second leg match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, near Pretoria, on Saturday afternoon.

Going into the match, the Moroccan club held the advantage following their 2-1 home win in the first leg encounter last weekend, and were always going to play a defensive style in a bid to see the Chloorkop-based side out of the continent’s premier club competition.

The Wydad defence adopted a ruthless approach with Sundowns’ Gaston Sirino making hard contact with the stadium turf on several occasions as the visitors’ defended.

Sundowns could well have found themselves a goal or more down at the break, but alert goalkeeping by Denis Onyango kept Wydad’s Nigerian striker Michael Babatunde off the scoresheet.

With time running out, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane introduced former Supersport and Al Ahly striker Phakamani Mahlambi to the fray at the expense of Tiyani Mabunda, but the Wydad defence held out through to the final whistle.

Sundowns can now change their attention to their domestic Absa Premiership title chase, as they find themselves one point behind log leaders Orlando Pirates, but with a game in end.

The Brazilians, as Sundowns are known, will be looking to put the disappoint of the Champions League behind them, when they host Golden Arrows in their penultimate league match of the season on Tuesday.

