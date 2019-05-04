PSL News 4.5.2019 03:35 pm

Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Free State Stars

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs and Makhehlene Makhaula of Free State Stars during the MTN 8 quarter final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at FNB on August 11, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to consolidate their position in the top eight when they meet Free State Stars at Mbombela Stadium this afternoon.

Amakhosi are in unfamiliar territory where they have to fight to finish in the top half of the league table and come up an even more desperate side in Ea Lla Koto.

Stars are in 13th place, tied on 26 points with Black Leopards with both sides only a defeat away from the basement of the league table.

 

