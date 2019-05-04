Live report: Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates

Pirates are on a four-match winning streak and unbeaten in their last eight in the league and come in to the game in good form. Milutin Sredojevic’s side secured a 1-0 victory over Maritzburg United in their previous league fixture played last Wednesday. They have had two days more to rest than City.

The Buccanneers’ away form is also good as they have lost just once on the road this year. Having barely had to get out of second gear in recent times, this will undoubtedly be the Sea Robbers’ toughest test in the run-in.

Sundowns kept up the pressure on Sredojevic’s side with a 2-1 victory over Black Leopards on Wednesday evening. The sides are now equal on points, but Micho’s side lead the table by virtue of a superior goal difference.

City, who were Q3 winners, have seen their title surge slightly fall by the wayside in the fourth quarter. However, Benni McCarthy’s side are still in with a mathematical chance of winning the title. The Cityzens are coming off the back of a 2-0 victory over Chippa United on Friday evening.

And McCarthy says it will be an ’emotional’ game as he comes up against the side he scored ten goals in 24 games for as a player.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.