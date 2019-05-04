Live report: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wydad Casablanca

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Mamelodi Sundowns have a massive opportunity to reach their second CAF Champions League final in three years when they take on Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in Saturday’s CCL second leg semi-final at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

Sundowns are trailing 2-1 from the first leg semi in Rabat on 26 April though Anele Ngcongca’s away goal could prove crucial in the final reckoning.

Wydad will arrive in the country knowing that the Brazilians put Egyptian giants Al Ahly to the sword 5-0 the last time they played in an afternoon game on home soil in a quarterfinal first leg.

With that said, the visitors from North Africa have enjoyed an extended break since the first leg in late April as they have not played since beating Downs. This could prove to be an advantage to coach Faouzi Benzarti’s men in the final reckoning.

Nonetheless, the hosts and 2016 African champions could be slight favourites as they have the intimidation factor of playing at home in Pretoria. To ensure the stadium is packed, Downs have said admission is free to anyone wearing yellow on the day.

Meanwhile, a reputable fan site in Morocco has called on captain Hlompho Kekana to face a drug test after he recently played his fifth match in 13 days at the age of 33. Kekana has since laughed off the statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.