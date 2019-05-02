Poor background drives Katsande’s consistency

In the eight years that Willard Katsande has been at Kaizer Chiefs he has seen players come and go and remains one of the longest serving squad members at Amakhosi.

Speaking about his long stay at Naturena, Katsande became a little emotional as he narrated how his poor background inspires him to exploit his chances in life.

“This is my eighth season here… I think my background drives me. I grew up under challenging circumstances. When I get a job I always try to give my best so I can provide for my family. I don’t only provide for my family but my extended family as well.

“They always tell me ‘this is your job, so work hard at all times and keep your job safe’. Growing up, I used to work as a herd boy. I had to wake up at 2am to work in the fields. So when football gave me an opportunity… sometimes I laugh when people say ‘Katsande is hard worker’. I don’t really have to work hard because I am now doing something that I love.

“It’s actually easier for me to run more and do more for the team because I am playing at the highest level,” he said.

The 33-year-old also revealed his pain at how Amakhosi have turned into the laughing stock with the on-going trophy drought and the team’s recent struggle to move up the standings from the seventh position.

“You hear people making fun of us,” he said sheepishly. “It is very painful. We are too big a team to be stuck in seventh place. But we might have the last laugh. No one knows what tomorrow holds. For now we will just lick our wounds. We accept everything thrown at us. We are like a dying flower and dirt is thrown at us. But who knows what will happen when the sun comes out and we get vitamin D. he flower may blossom again. We will have the last laugh, trust me.”

