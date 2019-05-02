Billiat bags Goal of the Month award

The Zimbabwean attacker scored a curling scintillating goal from 25-yards to equalise for Amakhosi in their 1-1 draw against SuperSport United in early March.

The goal by Billiat was voted for by fans who picked their favourite via the Premier Soccer League (PSL) website.

Each Absa Premiership Goal of the month will be on the list of goals that fans can vote for as the Absa-lutely Awesome Goal of the Season at the end of the season awards.

WATCH: Billiat’s brilliant goal against SuperSport

CONGRATULATIONS to @KaizerChiefs striker, Khama Billiat. The #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month (March 2019) winner as voted by YOU on https://t.co/PzR59r1S72 pic.twitter.com/g51VGuztO2 — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) 2 May 2019

