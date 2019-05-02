PSL News 2.5.2019 01:18 pm

Billiat bags Goal of the Month award

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs and Aubrey Modiba of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium on March 15, 2019 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs’ Khama Billiat on Thursday took home the Absa Premiership Goal of the Month award for March.

The Zimbabwean attacker scored a curling scintillating goal from 25-yards to equalise for Amakhosi in their 1-1 draw against SuperSport United in early March.

The goal by Billiat was voted for by fans who picked their favourite via the Premier Soccer League (PSL) website.

Each Absa Premiership Goal of the month will be on the list of goals that fans can vote for as the Absa-lutely Awesome Goal of the Season at the end of the season awards.

WATCH: Billiat’s brilliant goal against SuperSport

 

