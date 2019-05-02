Has Mabokgwane played his last game for Pirates?

The latest news coming out of the Orlando Pirates camp is that Jackson Mabokgwane underwent a successful operation on his injured finger, but the goalkeeper will not feature for Bucs in their last two games of the season.

As reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Mabokgwane is one of the players who is said to be facing the chop at Pirates at the end of 2018/19 Premiership season.

“The 31-year-old will undergo reassessment on May 6, 2019, for removal of stitches and then will commence physiotherapy and occupational therapy,” read a statement from the Bucs website.

While the shot-stopper sees his season comes to an early end due to an injury, Diamond Thopola and Kudakwashe Mahachi are back to full training and will be available for selection.

“Meanwhile, the medical team has also since confirmed that Diamond Thopola as well as Kudakwashe Mahachi have been cleared and can return to full training.”

Bucs are on top of the Absa Premiership table with 53 points, level with Mamelodi Sundowns, but Pirates have better goal difference to Sundowns.

The Buccaneers next face Cape Town City at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday, before wrapping up their campaign with a home clash against Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium on May 11.

