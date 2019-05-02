PSL News 2.5.2019 10:31 am

Celtic players threaten to boycott Highlands match

POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 27: during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 27, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Bloemfontein Celtic players have reportedly gone on striker in support of staff members at the club who have not been paid for three months.

According to The Sowetan, Celtic players did not train on Tuesday and Wednesday and are threatening to boycott their upcoming match against Highlands Park on Saturday afternoon.

“Players are saying enough is enough. Though they’ve been receiving their salaries recently, they want justice for people like cleaners and groundsmen, because it’s been about three months those guys have not been getting paid,” a source told the newspaper. “There was no training session on Tuesday at all. And today [yesterday] there was no morning session.

“The boys [players] have told [chairman] Max Tshabalala that if he does not pay the staff, they will not travel to Tembisa for the next match against Highlands.”

Celtic players have downed tools in the past in protest of not being paid their salaries during the course of the season.

