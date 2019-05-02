Celtic players threaten to boycott Highlands match

According to The Sowetan, Celtic players did not train on Tuesday and Wednesday and are threatening to boycott their upcoming match against Highlands Park on Saturday afternoon.

“Players are saying enough is enough. Though they’ve been receiving their salaries recently, they want justice for people like cleaners and groundsmen, because it’s been about three months those guys have not been getting paid,” a source told the newspaper. “There was no training session on Tuesday at all. And today [yesterday] there was no morning session.

“The boys [players] have told [chairman] Max Tshabalala that if he does not pay the staff, they will not travel to Tembisa for the next match against Highlands.”

Celtic players have downed tools in the past in protest of not being paid their salaries during the course of the season.

