Nigeria announce Zimbabwe and Senegal Africa Cup warm-ups

The Super Eagles, runners up in the competition last year, will host the Warriors on June 8 in Asaba before facing the continent’s top side Senegal in Egypt, the tournament hosts, eight days later.

“There cannot possibly be a better way to get into the AFCON spirit than playing the number one–ranked team in Africa just before the finals begin,” Amaju Melvin Pinnick said.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, open their campaign against Burundi on June 22 and will also play Guinea and debutants Madagascar in the group stage.

