Banyana star scores first goal at new club

The Banyana Banyana left-back’s goal came during the club’s 9-0 victory over Bantra FC in the A Lyga.

“It was a free kick but this one was different from the others in a way. Usually, when I take a free-kick I think about whether I should pass to the striker or not – but this time around I did not hesitate and shot straight to the goalkeeper, and when I saw it go in I was overjoyed,” she told Safa media.

Vilakazi says she is enjoying her stay at her new club so far and it has been eye opening for her.

“So far it has been an amazing experience, getting to play in every match is every player’s dream because the more you play the better you become as an individual – and you also grow as a team. The good thing also is that we are doing well and that gives us the much-needed boost with every game we approach,” she added.

