Mosimane set to assist Baxter at Afcon

Baxter has not had a permanent assistant coach since taking over as the national team mentor in 2017.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United coach has worked with Quinton Fortune, Shaun Bartlett and Molefi Ntseki as his assistants in recent camps and is expected to announce an Absa Premiership league head coach as his second in command for the 2019 Afcon.

“We haven’t given a thought to any of the PSL coaches coming on board, not because they don’t have anything to add, in fact, many of them would,” Baxter told City Press.

“Pitso is experienced it’s a question of who do you want and all sorts of different issues,” he continued.

“We’ll try and keep the rest of the staff for continuity Z such as the sport scientist, physical coach, and the doctor,” he concluded.

