Eymael responds to Kavazovic’s ‘rubbish’ comment

Kavazovic is fighting relegation with Stars and blamed Eymael for the state that the club was in when he took over, claiming that players are not mentally prepared to fight to survive the chop due to Eymael’s poor coaching.

Eymael fired back and says Kavazovic is to blame for where the club in on the league table right now.

“I don’t know this guy, who is he?” asked Eymael.

“The only thing that I have read about him is that he was once a champion with Township Rollers in Botswana. He also went to Kenya at my former club (A.F.C. Leopards) where he spent only a week,” Eymael was quoted by DailySun.

“Before saying anything he must first win a trophy. I am positive that my players were tactically ready when I left the club. They were very fit. If that was not good enough for him, then he should have made the assessment at the start and not now.

“He must look at my CV and look at his CV then we can talk. I wish him all the best to save Free State Stars. He must not put a foot on (blame) anybody because he has been there since December.

“I have also been in Egypt since November last year, and when I took over the club in Egypt it was not in a good position, but now they are not fighting relegation like Free State Stars.

“Just two examples. He took Free State Stars from position eight when I left. But CV is talking by itself.”

