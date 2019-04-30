Nedbank Cup final tickets sold out

The tickets went on sale on Monday and were all sold by Tuesday afternoon, according to the PSL.

Moses Mabhida Stadium will host the final and the PSL confirmed that 60,000 tickets had been bought.

National First Division side TS Galaxy booked a place in the final by beating Golden Arrows in the semifinals.

The Glamour Boys eliminated Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

