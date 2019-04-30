PSL News 30.4.2019 03:57 pm

Nedbank Cup final tickets sold out

Phakaaathi Reporter
The Moses Mabhida Mabhida Stadium will host the 2019 Nedbank Cup final.

The Moses Mabhida Mabhida Stadium will host the 2019 Nedbank Cup final.

The Premier Soccer league has announced that the tickets for the Nedbank Cup final between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs are sold out.

The tickets went on sale on Monday and were all sold by Tuesday afternoon, according to the PSL.

Moses Mabhida Stadium will host the final and the PSL confirmed that 60,000 tickets had been bought.

National First Division side TS Galaxy booked a place in the final by beating Golden Arrows in the semifinals.

The Glamour Boys eliminated Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

READ: AmaZulu deny interest in ‘Big Three’ target

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Komphela open to working with former Chiefs striker    30.4.2019
Chiefs star Manyama suffers another injury setback 30.4.2019
Fans blast Khune for dumping ‘sick’ Sbahle 28.4.2019

 

Contact Us

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 