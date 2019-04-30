PSL News 30.4.2019 03:26 pm

Komphela open to working with former Chiefs striker   

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs unveil new signing Gustavo Paez.

Coach Steve Komphela says he would welcome former Kaizer Chiefs striker Gustavo Paez at Golden Arrows.

Paez is a free agent having been released by Chiefs when the Glamour Boys terminated his contract this month.

Komphela says he and Paez have a special bond they formed while the former Bafana Bafana defender was coaching at Chiefs.

“If the reunion has to be, the Almighty will present that. I do not have a problem, any of those players I worked with before, I am still in touch [with them] and I did not fake my love for them, I still love them and I will even die loving them,” Komphela was quoted as saying by SowetanLIVE.

“I wish him the very best and that [failing] with Chiefs does not suddenly make him a bad player. You never become bad overnight. The same quality that brought him here, he must look at and carry forward.”

