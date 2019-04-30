Komphela open to working with former Chiefs striker   

Paez is a free agent having been released by Chiefs when the Glamour Boys terminated his contract this month.

Komphela says he and Paez have a special bond they formed while the former Bafana Bafana defender was coaching at Chiefs.

“If the reunion has to be, the Almighty will present that. I do not have a problem, any of those players I worked with before, I am still in touch [with them] and I did not fake my love for them, I still love them and I will even die loving them,” Komphela was quoted as saying by SowetanLIVE.

“I wish him the very best and that [failing] with Chiefs does not suddenly make him a bad player. You never become bad overnight. The same quality that brought him here, he must look at and carry forward.”

