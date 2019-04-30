PSL News 30.4.2019 03:17 pm

Nomvethe to play final home game for AmaZulu

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siyabonga Nomvethe of AmaZulu (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

AmaZulu have announced that veteran striker Siyabonga Nomvethe will play his final home game for Usuthu when they face Black Leopards at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.

Usuthu made the announcement on their Twitter account on Tuesday.

“Bhele’s final home game,” read a tweet from AmaZulu. “PSL goals later, it’s time to say farewell to a legend in Umlazi this Saturday.”

Nomvethe was expected to retire last year in December, but signed a new six months contract with the KZN side.

The 41-year-old will finally retire at the end of the season and will continue working for AmaZulu in a different capacity.

The former Bafana Bafana striker has scored over 100 goals in the PSL playing for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, African Wanderers and Moroka Swallows.

