Nomvethe to play final home game for AmaZulu

Usuthu made the announcement on their Twitter account on Tuesday.

“Bhele’s final home game,” read a tweet from AmaZulu. “PSL goals later, it’s time to say farewell to a legend in Umlazi this Saturday.”

Nomvethe was expected to retire last year in December, but signed a new six months contract with the KZN side.

The 41-year-old will finally retire at the end of the season and will continue working for AmaZulu in a different capacity.

The former Bafana Bafana striker has scored over 100 goals in the PSL playing for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, African Wanderers and Moroka Swallows.

