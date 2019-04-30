Kavazovic blames Eymael for ‘rubbish’ Stars

Eymael left Stars in November last year, having led the club to Nedbank Cup glory, and was replaced by Kavazovic.

“Even though I’m trying to improve this club, players individually, it’s not easy because I found a dirty, rubbish side which was left by the former coach, players are struggling mentally,” Kavazovic told reporters.

“You know who made this mess, I had to clean that mess first then compete. To be honest right now we can’t threaten anyone, it’s a reality, and the only positive result we can get now is avoiding automatic relegation.

“If you look at Eric Tinkler at Maritzburg United, he had a similar situation. He found a team in a mess but fortunately for him things changed quickly, they are now three points behind us and play good football.”

