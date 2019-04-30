AmaZulu deny interest in ‘Big Three’ target

The Zambian striker, who is reportedly on the wish lists of Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, was said to have attracted interest from AmaZulu.

“There is a lot that is being said about Musonda and what he has done this season. But I don’t want to make a foolish move and spend money on a player because he is being praised,” Sokhela was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

Sokhela believes AmaZulu have the best striker in the League in Bongi Ntuli and will look beyond the borders of South Africa for their next striker.

“There is no striker from South Africa at the moment who is better than Ntuli. So we need to look outside the country for a striker that will compete with him.”

