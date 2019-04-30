Leopards planning to capitalise on Sundowns’ ‘tiredness’

If what is reported to have happened after Black Leopards’ 2-1 defeat to Maritzburg United last Saturday evening is anything to go by, coach Dylan Kerr has a big task on his hands in getting the team ready for another titanic battle for survival in the Absa Premiership.

Lidoda Duvha host Mamelodi Sundowns at Thohoyandou Stadium this afternoon and will have to be at their best against Pitso Mosimane’s clinical side.

Widespread reports yesterday suggested there was a bust-up between Kerr and his goalkeeper King Ndlovu after the match on Saturday, where profanities were exchanged between the two.

The argument is said to have started after the Briton questioned Ndlovu’s decision to take a free-kick in the dying minutes instead of leaving it for captain Marks Munyai, who is the team’s trusted specialist at set-pieces.

READ: Heavy fine but no points deduction for Sundowns

The coach confirmed the confrontation with Ndlovu and said he was disappointed with how the player failed to respect him as his boss.

Leopards will, however, have to leave all that behind and focus on their game tonight which is a must-win if they are to ease their relegation worries.

“Let me first congratulate the referee for having the worst game since I came to the PSL. But that is not an excuse on why we got beaten. For all the possession we had we could have hurt them. We didn’t test their keeper that much. It is hard to take,” said Kerr.

He said losing to Maritzburg has piled more pressure on their shoulders going into tonight’s match. “Sundowns will come here tired after all the travelling… But Maritzburg was the biggest game for us and we let ourselves down. The players know it as well.

“Maritzburg are where they are because they are the worst team in the league, and Sundowns are where they are because they have the best players.

“Pitso is desperate to win the league. He wants to beat Pirates to it.”

Sundowns are three points behind Orlando Pirates but have a game in hand. They will want to go into the weekend’s fixtures having equalled the Buccaneers’ tally to take the league title race down to the wire.

ALSO READ: Away goal gives Pitso and Sundowns hope

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.