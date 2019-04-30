Jele urges Pirates to remain focussed

Orlando Pirates skipper Happy Jele has emphasised the need to work extra hard so that they can get positive results in their last two league games of the season.

The Buccaneers are on top of the Absa Premiership standings with 53 points, three points ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

Bucs will lock horns with Cape Town City on Saturday before playing Free State Stars at Orlando Stadium on the last day of the league campaign on May 11.

READ: Da Gama tips Pirates star for top PSL award

“It’s very important to get results on the last two games. We are challenging for the championship, so we just need to be calm, focused, go back to the drawing board and work more harder so that we can manage to get the results that we need at the end of the season,” Jele told Bucs media.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.