Heavy fine but no points deduction for Sundowns

Sundowns have been fined R250 000 (R125 000 suspended for 12 months) and Arendse has been handed a R50 000 fine, which is wholly suspended for a year.

This ends speculation about whether or not Sundowns will have points deducted for fielding Arendse in their starting line up in their 1-1 draw against Bidvest Wits in October last year‚ even though he had not been named in the match day squad.

The case has been dragging for months leading to Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane questioning if there was a motive for the delay, but now it has been confirmed that no points will be taken from the defending champions.

The PSL is expected to release a statement on the matter on Tuesday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.