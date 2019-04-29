PSL News 29.4.2019 04:56 pm

Bafana star Tau nominated for top Belgian award

Phakaaathi Reporter
Percy Tau of South Africa (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Percy Tau of South Africa (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau has been nominated for the Proximus League Player of the Year award in Belgium.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns man has down well for the Belgian second division club where he is on loan from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Bafana Bafana striker has scored a number of goals since moving to Belgium. His contribution has not gone unnoticed by the league as they have nominated him for the top award.

Tau’s teammate winger Faïz Selemani has also been nominated for the Player of the Year award.

“Selemani Faiz and Percy Tau are nominated in the Proximus League Player of the year category at the Pro footballer’s Gala!,” read a tweet from Royal Union.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Bafana, Zimbabwe match called off – report 26.4.2019
Bafana coach Baxter urged not to overlook other players 17.4.2019
Big boost for Chiefs, Bafana as Khune returns 16.4.2019

 

Contact Us

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 