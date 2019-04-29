Bafana star Tau nominated for top Belgian award

The former Mamelodi Sundowns man has down well for the Belgian second division club where he is on loan from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Bafana Bafana striker has scored a number of goals since moving to Belgium. His contribution has not gone unnoticed by the league as they have nominated him for the top award.

Tau’s teammate winger Faïz Selemani has also been nominated for the Player of the Year award.

“Selemani Faiz and Percy Tau are nominated in the Proximus League Player of the year category at the Pro footballer’s Gala!,” read a tweet from Royal Union.

