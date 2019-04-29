PSL News 29.4.2019 04:55 pm

Goalkeepers winning Man-of-the-Match shows poor defending – Mashego

Phakaaathi Reporter
Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Former Free State Stars defender Tshegofatso Mashego insists that a good goalkeeper never has to make too many saves in a match because his defensive wall is well structured to keep attackers out.

“At times I am surprised that a keeper win the Man-of-the-Match award. What does that say about the communication in the team,” Mashego told Phakaaathi.

“It was rare to find John Tlale (former Free State Stars and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper) being named Man-of-the-Match in the old days, because his positioning was organised. They knew there were coaches inside the field. If there are shots at a keeper every time, it means he believes in himself and not the team. But if he organises his wall they can see the danger before it comes.”

Mashego has urged goalkeepers to take up the sweepers’ role in their teams and use their feet more much like their European counter parts.

“The goalkeeper should play like a number five. If he becomes a sweeper then he will communicate and organise the defence and play with the feet.”

