PSL News 27.4.2019 03:00 pm

Blow by blow: Highlands Park vs Polokwane City

Phakaaathi Reporter
Polokwane City players celebrate Mohammed Anas' goal during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Black Leopards at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 07, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Hosts Highlands Park will go into their Absa Premiership clash against Polokwane City knowing a victory will be a major step closer to guaranteeing a top-eight finish in the league.

The Lions of the North have had a remarkable season in the PSL having only been promoted before the campaign.

While failure to qualify for next season’s MTN 8 competition will not diminish their achievements, it will be a sweet cherry on top for Owen da Gama’s men.

Visitors Polokwane City themselves are having a fantastic campaign as they sit sixth in the standings with three games remaining.

Jozef Vukusic’s charges will also want to bounce from a disappointing 2-1 loss against Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday, a game which was won at the death despite being down to 10 men.

Highlands Park also failed to get maximum points in midweek against 10 men as they played to a 1-1 draw against Cape Town City.

The game between Highlands Park and Polokwane City will kick off at 15:00 from the Makhulong Stadium.

