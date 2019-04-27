Blow by blow: Highlands Park vs Polokwane City

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

Hosts Highlands Park will go into their Absa Premiership clash against Polokwane City knowing a victory will be a major step closer to guaranteeing a top-eight finish in the league.

The Lions of the North have had a remarkable season in the PSL having only been promoted before the campaign.

While failure to qualify for next season’s MTN 8 competition will not diminish their achievements, it will be a sweet cherry on top for Owen da Gama’s men.

Visitors Polokwane City themselves are having a fantastic campaign as they sit sixth in the standings with three games remaining.

Jozef Vukusic’s charges will also want to bounce from a disappointing 2-1 loss against Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday, a game which was won at the death despite being down to 10 men.

Highlands Park also failed to get maximum points in midweek against 10 men as they played to a 1-1 draw against Cape Town City.

The game between Highlands Park and Polokwane City will kick off at 15:00 from the Makhulong Stadium.

