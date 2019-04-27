Ekstein rejected Chiefs offer and left – Motaung

Motaung revealed that there were no negotiations between Ekstein and Chiefs as the midfielder and representative rejected the first offer that was tabled by Amakhosi.

Reports suggest that Ekstein asked for a big salary increase for his new deal, however, Motaung says the player didn’t tell the club what he wanted and rejected the deal they offer to him.

“No‚ no. They never negotiated. We gave them an offer‚ they rejected it‚ and that’s it,” Motaung told TimesLIVE. “There were no negotiations – they left.

Motaung says coach Ernst Middendorp is building the team for next season and the club decided to release players that are not part of their plans in the 2019/2020 campaign.

“Why delay when people are not going to be part of you next season?” Motaung said.

“All those players‚ their contracts are up. The coach is preparing the team for next season. So rather use players who we are going to be there next season.

“We have started the process of looking at players who we want to bring in. And those who are going‚ we would rather release them now‚ also for them to have time to find clubs.”

