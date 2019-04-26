Asante Kotoko reject R4m bid from Pirates – report

According to Oyerepa FM, this is Pirates’ second offer to the club for the striker’s services after the first one of $250 000 was also turned down.

Kototo officials have confirmed that they have received offers from clubs interested in signing the player but would like to discuss the possible transfer away from the media.

Yacouba has attracted interest from a handful of club’s across the continent and the club are willing to sell him for the right offer.

According to Morden Ghana, Kotoko want $600 000 (about R8 million) for the striker.

