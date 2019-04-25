Chiefs release Ekstein and Paez

Chiefs confirmed the duo’s release on their social media accounts on Thursday.

“Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the termination of contract on mutual consent of midfielder Hendrick Ekstein. The midfielder was promoted from Chiefs Development in October 2013. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” read a tweet from Chiefs.

“The Club and striker Gustavo Paez have parted ways. Paez joined Kaizer Chiefs in January 2017 and will not have his contract renewed. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” read another tweet from the Naturena-based club.

The latest developments from Naturena end speculation about the duo’s future with Amakhosi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.