Former Wits star passes away

According to reports, the 28-year-old Burundi international lost his life while playing for Malanti Chiefs, who were playing against Green Mamba.

It is believed that Faty died of hear attack. Chiefs, however, are yet to reveal further details of the player’s death as it is understood that they are still awaiting to inform the family.

Faty, who also had a spell at National First Division side Real Kings, Dutch side MVV and also for Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

Faty will be great loss to Burundian football, especially after helping his national team qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Phakaaathi would like to send our sincere and deepest condolences to the Faty family, friends and also to Malanti Chiefs.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.