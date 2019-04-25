PSL News 25.4.2019 04:59 pm

PSL charges NFD side Tshakhuma

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 14: during the National First Division match between Maccabi FC and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Volkswagen Dobsonville Stadium on April 14, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila have been charged by the Premier Soccer League for breaking NSL Handbook rules.

Tshakhuma allegedly failed to field two under-23 players when they faced TS Sporting last Saturday at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

NFD rules state that each team needs to field two under-23 players for each league game during the season.

Tshakhuma is set to come before the PSL’s Disciplinary Committee on Friday, 26 April to face the charges.

“Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila are alleged to have contravened Rule 35.2 of the NSL Handbook in that they failed to field two U23 players at all times during the match,” read a statement from the PSL.

