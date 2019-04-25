PSL charges NFD side Tshakhuma

Tshakhuma allegedly failed to field two under-23 players when they faced TS Sporting last Saturday at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

NFD rules state that each team needs to field two under-23 players for each league game during the season.

Tshakhuma is set to come before the PSL’s Disciplinary Committee on Friday, 26 April to face the charges.

“Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila are alleged to have contravened Rule 35.2 of the NSL Handbook in that they failed to field two U23 players at all times during the match,” read a statement from the PSL.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.