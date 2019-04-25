Senong content with Amajita performance despite loss

Amajita might have lost their first friendly match to Saudi Arabia, but head coach Thabo Senong remains content with the improvement and performance of his charges.

South Africa lost 1-0 to the Arabians at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Tuesday.

“We divided the team into two groups, and obviously we allowed the first group to get their 90 minutes, playing the first friendly match for assessment purposes. It was a good game, we got good information, we created chances. The first 20 minutes was a little bit tough for our boys. But after that, we settled and started to create chances and opened up the opposition.

“I’m happy with the exercise, I’m happy with the performance of our team. And of course, it’s unfortunate that we didn’t score and we lost the game 1-0, but I’m very proud of the boys and I think we are building a good foundation – we are building a strong team going forward. I’m just happy with the way the team keeps on growing with every match.”

The second encounter between Amajita and Saudi Arabia will take place at the same venue on Friday.

