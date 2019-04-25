Celtic caretaker coach praises Komphela after Polokwane win

Komphela left Celtic in December amid reports that the club was facing financial difficulties and that he had to pay players from his pocket.

“One thing I must commend the players for is the mental strength, coach Steve (Komphela) has instilled something that they will remember him for long after they are done playing,” said Seema after Celtic beat Polokwane City 2-1 away in Polokwane on Wednesday night.

“Coach Steve Komphela taught these players that tough times never last. If we try to block the external factors and focus on the job at hand we stand a good chance. We are asking for wisdom every time we go to a match because it’s difficult and I don’t know how many people could handle what is going on here. I am sure many of the teams will be looking at having these kind of players in their squads.”

Fresh reports have surfaced that Owner Max Tshabalala has not paid players their salaries.

It is reported that Tshabalala had promised the Multi Choice Diski side bonuses for winning the reserve league title.

