PSL News 24.4.2019 07:00 pm

Live report: Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates

Yannick Zakri of Maritzburg United and Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United at Orlando Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Yannick Zakri of Maritzburg United and Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United at Orlando Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United host Orlando Pirates in a must-win Absa Premiership match for both sides at Harry Gwala Stadium tonight.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Bottom-placed Team of Choice will be looking to keep their survival hopes alive by beating Bucs and closing the gap between themselves and the teams above them.

Maritzburg currently trail 15th placed Chippa United by four points and a win for them will see Eric Tinkler’s team move to within a point from the Chilli Boys.

Pirates on the other side who are tied with at the top with Mamelodi Sundowns, will be looking to open a gap between themselves and the Brazilians.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 