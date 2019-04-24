Ex-Pirates star surfaces at Zim club

The 42-year-old took up a coaching role at the newly formed Golden Eagles club in Division 2A.

Mushangazhike’s first assignment in charge was away on Saturday against Arcadia, where they won 1-2.

The former Sea Robbers goal poacher has a CAF B Licence and Holland Discovery International coaching badges.

Mushangazhike has coached Botswana Premiership side Black Forest FC before returning home to join Eagles. The former Warriors forward was in Spain for a while, cutting his teeth in La Liga’s B division, before returning to coach on the continent in Botswana for his first major role on the bench.

“Meet our 1st Team Coach, former Warriors and Orlando Pirates striker, Gilbert Mushangazhike. He brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and the tactical acumen needed to get the best out of our youthful squad,” reads a tweet from Golden Eagles.

