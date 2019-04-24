Sundowns plead guilty for fielding Wayne Arendse

The initial hearing was postponed from last Friday to April 12 to allow Sundowns to honour a Caf Champions league second league quarterfinal clash in Egypt against Al Ahly.

PSL communications manager Luxolo September confirmed that Sundowns were found guilty for fielding defender Wayne Arendse in a game against Bidvest Wits in October last year. Arendse was included in the starting line-up after one of Pitso Mosimane’s players was injured during a warm-up session before the game.

Sundowns stand to lose a point to Wits as part of their punishment from the DC. In a similar case last season, Ajax Cape Town were docked three points and striker Tendai Ndoro was suspended for two games.

“The latest on the matter is that all the parties – the PSL prosecutor‚ Mr Nande Becker‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and also Mr Wayne Arendse – have since made written submissions to the disciplinary committee‚” September was quoted as saying by TimesLIVE.

“This is in view of the urgency in finalising this matter. So all the parties have basically agreed to file these affidavits summarising the evidence‚ which normally would be tendered orally to the DC.

“The DC has received these. And we are currently awaiting the decision of the DC with regards to the sanction.

“So there will be no sitting. Which basically means that the process‚ hopefully‚ will be finalised in due course.”

