Erasmus sees red as City stumble at home against Highlands

Kermit Erasmus of Cape Town City is given a straight red card by referee Eugene Mdluli for his foul on Mothobi Mvala of Highlands Park during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 game between Cape Town City and Highlands Park at Cape Town Stadium on 23 April 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

A rash moment from Kermit Erasmus marred Cape Town City’s Premiership encounter against Highlands Park as they played to a 1-1 draw at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday evening.

A goalless first half had little in the way of goalmouth drama, but it wasn’t without a major talking point as the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

City coach Benni McCarthy could only watch from the sidelines as influential forward Erasmus was sent to the showers in the 18th minute for kicking out at midfielder Mothobi Mvala.

With the numerical advantage, the Lions of the North grew into the clash with both sides enjoying some attacking play in the opposition third, although neither goalkeeper was tested with much veracity.

Tendai Ndoro was brought into the action in the second half with Sello Motsepe sacrificed as the visitors went in search of a goal and a win on the road.

It was Ndoro who opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second period as he made Zukile Kewut regret his second miss of the evening.

Ndoro’s opener had Highlands on track for a league double over City until Craig Martin ensured his side a point after heading home a cross from Surprise Ralani.

Ultimately, McCarthy will rue two points dropped at home.

