Erasmus sees red as City stumble at home against Highlands

A goalless first half had little in the way of goalmouth drama, but it wasn’t without a major talking point as the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

City coach Benni McCarthy could only watch from the sidelines as influential forward Erasmus was sent to the showers in the 18th minute for kicking out at midfielder Mothobi Mvala.

With the numerical advantage, the Lions of the North grew into the clash with both sides enjoying some attacking play in the opposition third, although neither goalkeeper was tested with much veracity.

Tendai Ndoro was brought into the action in the second half with Sello Motsepe sacrificed as the visitors went in search of a goal and a win on the road.

It was Ndoro who opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second period as he made Zukile Kewut regret his second miss of the evening.

Ndoro’s opener had Highlands on track for a league double over City until Craig Martin ensured his side a point after heading home a cross from Surprise Ralani.

Ultimately, McCarthy will rue two points dropped at home.

