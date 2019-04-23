Woodwork helps Komphela’s Arrows earn a draw at Chiefs

The football gods were on Steve Komphela’s side on Tuesday night at the FNB Stadium as his Golden Arrows team managed a somewhat fortuitous 1-1 league draw with former employers Kaizer Chiefs.

The home side were on top for a large portion of the game, but it just wouldn’t fall for them in front of goal as they struck the woodwork three times, with Arrows going ahead in the 33rd minute through Nduduzo Sibiya before Kgotso Moleko rescued a point with a 77th minute goal.

Chiefs, without a league win in their last four outings, played some bright football in the first half, and it was certainly Abafana bes’Thende’s Maximilian Mbaeva who was the busier of the two keepers in that period.

The hosts, fresh from their 4-2 Nedbank Cup semifinal win over Chippa United last Saturday, were at it from the kick-off, and within the opening three minutes Philani Zulu had sent a shot into the side-netting and Mbaeva had pulled off a save to deny Dumisani Zuma.

More chances followed for Amakhosi as Reeve Frosler fired a shot over the bar, before Zuma thumped a powerful drive against the woodwork on 27 minutes.

Despite their early promise, Chiefs were to find themselves behind soon after when following a swift counter attack, Sanele Mathenjwa picked up on a loose clearance from Moleko before cleverly back-heeling the ball to Sibiya, who sent a delightful curler into the top corner.

The Soweto side had a great chance to level proceedings four minutes before the interval when Zuma’s pass put Bernard Parker in on goal – only for Mbaeva to come flying off his line to make a sensational point-blank save.

Ernst Middendorp’s team remained on the attack after the restart and after Mbaeva had done well to tip substitute Ryan Moon’s curling shot over the bar, the hosts incredibly struck the frame of the goal twice in quick succession as Daniel Cardoso blasted a half volley against the woodwork before Moleko’s header also came back off the crossbar.

Chiefs continued to look for a way back into the game, but began to find their opportunities more limited as Arrows tightened up at the back.

When the equaliser did come, 13 minutes before the end of regulation time, it was via a set piece as Moleko rose powerfully in the box to head home a George Maluleka cross, not before the ball touched the bar again – via the hand of Mbaeva – but this time it ended up in the net.

Amakhosi were then close to grabbing the lead four minutes later when Mbaeva came out flapping at another Maluleka cross before Cardoso narrowly missed planting his header into an unguarded goal.

That was, however, to prove the Glamour Boys’ last real chance as they were forced to settle for a single point from a game in which they had dominated.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.