PSL News 23.4.2019 07:05 pm

Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows

Lerato Lamola and Golden Arrows celebrate the second penalty during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Princess Magogo Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to consolidate their position when they host Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium on this evening.

Amakhosi come into this match on a high note following their 4-2 win over Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup semifinal clash this past weekend.

Chiefs are placed seventh on the league standings, three points behind sixth-placed Cape Town City, who are playing Highlands Park tonight.

Arrows on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after losing 3-1 to National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy in a Nedbank Cup semifinal clash last Saturday.

