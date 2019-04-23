Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Amakhosi come into this match on a high note following their 4-2 win over Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup semifinal clash this past weekend.

Chiefs are placed seventh on the league standings, three points behind sixth-placed Cape Town City, who are playing Highlands Park tonight.

Arrows on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after losing 3-1 to National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy in a Nedbank Cup semifinal clash last Saturday.

