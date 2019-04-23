Live report: Cape Town City vs Highlands Park

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Cape Town City have built up a fearsome reputation in the Absa Premiership at their home base, unbeaten in their last 11 matches after winning eight and drawing three, and they’ll be determined to maintain that successful record against Highlands to keep their slim title hopes alive.

City are the top scorers in the league this season with 39 goals from 25 matches, a conversion rate that not even the likes of Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits can match this season, and they should present the Lions of the North with a stern challenge on Tuesday evening.

The men from Tembisa are no pushovers, however, and currently find themselves just two places below sixth-placed City on the table after a fairly impressive season of their own that has seen them suffer just six defeats.

Both teams will be eager to bounce back from disappointing results last time out, with City going down in a surprise 1-0 defeat at Golden Arrows and Highlands failing to get past relegation-threatened Free State Stars in a 1-1 draw.

City’s last attempt to bounce back from that Golden Arrows defeat ended in controversy after their match at Bloemfontein Celtic was called off due to a pitch invasion from local fans during the first half.

In the head-to-head battle between these two teams, history favours City, who have enjoyed two convincing wins against Highlands at their own ground, while Highlands have won one and drawn one on their own home turf.

Kermit Erasmus is sure to be a key figure for the Citizens after scoring in three of his last five appearances, while Highlands will be hoping their main attacking threat Mothobi Mvala rediscovers his touch in front of goal, having scored just once in his last nine appearances.

