PSL referees set for Afcon workshop

Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela are set to take part in the week-long workshop in Rabat, Morocco, this weekend ahead of the tournament set to kick-off in June.

The workshop is set to prepare the match officials for the tournament and on some of the advancement and changes in refereeing before the tournament starts.

According to the Safa website, Gomes and Siwela will travel on Saturday to Morocco for the workshop, making them the only two officials to represent South Africa at the workshop among 29 officials who have earned an invite.

The duo have officiated high-profiled matches across the continent and could be selected to officiate some of the matches at the 2019 Afcon in Egypt.

Siwela worked at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia while Gomes has officiated Caf Champions league matches on the continent.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.