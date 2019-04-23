Asante Kotoko CEO threatens to report Pirates and Zesco to Caf

Amoako’s threats come after the Burkinabe striker was linked with several teams across the continent with Zambia’s Zesco United and Orlando Pirates leading the race to the player’s signature.

The livid CEO stated that Kotoko didn’t wish to sell the striker and confirmed that they have had teams making offers for the striker but they would like to keep the transfer talks out of earshot.

It was reported that Yacouba met Pirates management in Johannesburg to discuss his move to South Africa next season without his club’s knowledge.

“Yacouba is currently injured and I’m still waiting for his medical report after a new scan. We have a one-year deal with him now and any club who wants him must go by the FIFA rules,” Amoako told Nhyira FM. “We have already warned some clubs who were acting against laws on player transfers that we might report them to Caf because that’s rubbish.

“We have been contacted on the availability of our players but we prefer keeping it private because we want to focus on the Special Cup and qualify for Africa again and we don’t intend [on] selling any of our lads.”

