Live report: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

An increasingly fatigued-looking Mamelodi Sundowns could join Orlando Pirates on 50 points at the top of the Premiership standings if they beat relegation-threatened Chippa United in Tuesday’s Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Sundowns have faced an exhausting schedule of matches since the beginning of April in all competitions – which has seen the side play five times in 22 days already.

Last week they played three matches which included an away 1-0 loss to Al Ahly in Egypt (Downs thrashed the Egyptians 5-1 on aggregate in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals), a 2-0 defeat to SuperSport United as well as last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Baroka.

They currently are on 47 points and will have to once again find energy from somewhere when they take on the Chilli Boys. The kickoff for the encounter was brought forward as straight after the clash Downs must go to the airport to set off for Morocco.

On the weekend they face Wydad Casablanca in a CCL first leg semi-final. Meanwhile, the away side desperately need a victory to escape the dreaded drop.

Clinton Larsen’s men come into the contest having been beaten 4-2 by Kaizer Chiefs last weekend in a Nedbank Cup semi-final. Currently in 14th place above Baroka on goal difference in 15th, it appears the Chilli Boys have arguably a great chance to snatch three points from a physically exhausted Brazilians outfit.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.