Chiefs suffer Mahlasela injury blow

Mahlasela was lucky to escape without a fracture in Amakhosi’s 4-2 win over Chippa United at the weekend in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup.

The 28-year-old has been a regular for Chiefs in the last few games before he suffered an injury setback.

Mahlasela was substituted early in the Nedbank cup clash against the Chilli Boys with an injury that seemed serious, however, Amakhosi have provided an update on the forward’s injury in a statement.

“Kabelo Mahlasela was stamped on last night, and the stud on his foot caused a vein to open. It caused severe bleeding and he wasn’t able to take weight on the foot. An x-ray revealed no fracture,” read a tweet from Chiefs.

