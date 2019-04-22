We showed Arrows flames – TS Galaxy owner

Galaxy displayed some beautiful football and matched Abafana Bes’thende in every aspect of the game to run out winners and set up a final date against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 8.

“This was a moment of truth. People had to see for themselves. Sometimes when I speak it sounds like I am making invalid claims,” said Sukazi after the match.

“But today (Saturday) were was Golden Arrows, a very good team who are disciplined and are seasoned professionals. But guess what? We showed them flames. This augers well for local football. I have always maintained that this team is made of only South African players. That doesn’t mean we don’t want foreign players, but when we sign one, it has to be the best,” he added.

Sukazi admitted that putting a team together with just six weeks to their first game in the National First Division (NFD) was a gamble he would never think of making again.

“When we got approval for this team, the fixture list had already been out and we had six weeks to prepare. We didn’t have a single player signed and we had to start from scratch. It was a big gamble and I would never do it again.

“With that in mind we were always bound to have a cagey start to the season but we believed in our philosophy. Our players know football and we believed in them,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.