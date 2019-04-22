Malesela warns Chiefs ahead of Cup final

Galaxy and Chiefs are set to meet in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 18.

The National First Division side book their place in the final after beating Golden Arrows 3-1 on Saturday afternoon, while Chiefs beat Chippa United 4-2 in Port Elizabeth later that day.

“TS Galaxy need this,” Malesela told Daily Sun.

“It will all come to who is ready,” he added.

“This (qualifying for the final) is what we wanted. Honestly, all the clubs that took part in this competition wanted to win something. This is the first team from the lower division to have reached the tournament’s final, as far as I can remember, but I stand to be corrected. Most of the teams ended in the semis. This is history. And we might make it. It is in our hands now.”

Malesela admitted that he would have liked to meet Chippa in the final.

“But be as it may, Chiefs are very good too. Their supporters will surely dominate us, but our supporters will be there in their numbers too, clad in our traditional red on the other side of the stadium. It will be Chiefs’ traditional yellow and gold on the other side and our red on the other. Honestly NFD teams can compete in the field,” commented Malesela.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.