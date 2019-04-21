Middendorp hails ‘fantastic’ Chiefs after Chippa win

This comes after Amakhosi overturned a 2-1 deficit to run out 4-2 winners at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday night.

“I think compliments to Chippa,” Middendorp told Supersport TV after the game.

“Fantastic comeback for a certain period of the game. I think we had a clear dominance at 1-0 and there were opportunities to make it two or three. But then we had problems all of a sudden in a period of five to eight minutes.

“In the end, with four goals and coming back from 2-1 down and the character we showed, I think it was a fully deserved win from our side.”

Chiefs will now face National First Division outfit TS Galaxy in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 18.

