Chiefs beat Chippa in six-goal thriller to book cup final spot

Kaizer Chiefs scored three goals in the final 15 minutes of their Nedbank Cup semifinal showdown with Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday night to snatch a 4-2 win.

The victory gives the Glamour Boys a shot at their first trophy in four years, with National First Division side TS Galaxy, who beat Golden Arrows 3-1 earlier in the day, standing in their way.

The final is set to take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on the May 18.

It was real thriller in Port Elizabeth as Ernst Middendorp’s team went in front through Dumisani Zuma’s 37th minute goal, only to find themselves 2-1 down following quick-fire goals by Andile Mbenyane and Lerato Manzini midway through the second stanza. But Amakhosi fought back in scintillating fashion as Arohasina Andrianarimanana made it 2-2 in the 76th minute before Bernard Parker and Khama Billiat scored in the dying minutes of regulation time.

Chiefs announced their intentions early on as Andrianarimanana’s second minute snap shot from the edge of the area flew just over the bar, before Billiat and George Maluleka also had attempts on goal before 10 minutes were on the clock.

The Soweto side were, however, to suffer a setback in the 14th minute when Kabelo Mahlasela, just starting to find his feet again after a lengthy injury absence, was forced off the field with a serious foot injury.

Chippa were also not taking any prisoners in their challenges, and defenders Gladwin Shitolo, Zitha Macheke and Frederic Nsabiyumva were all booked in the opening 25 minutes.

Amakhosi, meanwhile, continued to probe for openings in the Chilli Boys defence as Andrianarimanana sent a 20-yard shot wide before Billiat’s low effort was kept out by goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela.

The breakthrough came eight minutes before the interval and was largely aided by a Mzimela error when he mistimed a sliding challenge while attempting to smother Billiat’s pass and instead let the ball slip through his hands, which allowed Zuma – who had replaced Mahlasela – an easy tap in.

Perhaps sensing the need to take the tie away from a Chippa side possessing several individuals with the potential to change a game, Amakhosi began the second stanza full of purpose and within seconds of the restart, Mzimela found himself one-on-one with Zuma, but this time he came out trumps thanks to a smart save with his knee.

Mzimela also kept out a Maluleka curler while Andrianarimanana and Parker both fired shots from around 25-yards out over the bar.

At the other end, Chippa had a rare opportunity when Ruzaigh Gamildien played in Manzini, but he got his angles wrong from a good position in the box.

Then, after Billiat missed a great chance – right in front of goal – to add a second for Chiefs, Chippa levelled the game up when Mbenyane rose majestically to head Tebogo Makobela’s 64th minute cross into the top corner.

And just seven minutes later Chiefs found the tables completely turned as one-time Orlando Pirates winger Thabo Rakhale whipped in a delightful cross which Manzini toed expertly past Bruce Bvuma and into the net.

The Glamour Boys, though, were far from dead and buried, and just a few minutes later the tie was back on even terms once more when after some sloppy work by the Chippa defence, Andrianarimanana stole in to fire a low shot past Mzimela.

Sensing blood, the visitors continued to attack and they were ahead in the 84th minute when Parker exquisitely flicked a low cross from Billiat past both a defender and the opposition goalkeeper and into the net.

Billiat then added the icing to the cake three minutes later when he picked up a pass from Maluleka 30-yards out and curled a beauty into the top corner.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.