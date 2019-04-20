TS Galaxy stun Arrows to reach Nedbank Cup final

Galaxy become the fourth second-tier side, after Black Aces, AmaTuks and Black Leopards, to reach a Nedbank Cup final under the competition’s current sponsorship, which began in 2008.

They will now look to go one further than those three clubs when they take on either Chippa United – Galaxy coach Dan Malesela’s former team, or Kaizer Chiefs, who play on Saturday night.

A hard-fought 90 minutes, lacking in quality in the final third at both ends of the pitch, had seemingly been decided by Knox Mutizwa’s 70th minute penalty, only for home defender Sandile Zuke to head to the ball into his own net in the 92nd minute, leading to extra time.

The stage was then set for Galaxy substitute Zakhele Lepasa to make the headlines as he netted two very well-taken goals to snatch victory as the rain came down in a rapidly darkening Clermont.

With both teams looking to try and consolidate possession and not leave any spaces open at the back to be exploited, the early stages of the contest produced very little in the way of goal scoring chances. Indeed, there was not much to choose between the two sides, despite Arrows’ superior status as a Premiership club.

It was only in the couple of minutes leading up to half time that Abafana bes’Thende finally had a couple of sniffs at goal; but the scoreline remained unchanged as Danny Venter fired a shot over the bar before Galaxy keeper Ludwe Mpakumpaku took the ball off the feet of Lerato Lamola just as he was about to pull the trigger.

Following the restart, the status quo was maintained with neither team able to show much in the way of constructive play, in what remained a scrappy contest.

Arrows did have a bit more possession, but having failed to do much with it in the opposition half, they needed a penalty to take the lead, Mutizwa converting comfortably after Tumelo Bodibe had clumsily challenged Sanele Mathenjwa in the box.

Mathenjwa should have doubled the advantage a minute later, but he lost his cool in front of goal and fired over the bar.

That nearly proved costly as ‘The Rockets’ attacked up at the other end of the field moments later, but from close range, Lepasa fired his shot straight at Arrows keeper Maximilian Mbaeva.

Mutizwa should have wrapped the game up in injury time when he went clear in on goal after a counter attack, but his shot came back off the upright.

That was to come back to bite the Durban side as they went on to concede the equaliser just moments later, when Zuke headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear a goalmouth scramble.

The first half of extra time saw the game opening up nicely as both teams played with more urgency, although there was no hint of a further goal.

That changed, however, two minutes after the restart when a neatly-worked move down the right flank ended with Bodibe cutting the ball back for Lepasa, who netted clinically from 10 yards out.

The result was put beyond doubt one minute before full time when Lepasa completed his brace with another emphatic finish to book his side’s place in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 18.

