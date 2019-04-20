Live report: Baroka FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Masandawana are currently sitting in third place on the league table, six points behind leaders Orlando Pirates but the Brazilians do have two games in hand.

The men in yellow did however did drop points in midweek as they went down 2-0 in the Tshwane derby to Supersport United.

Pitso Mosimane made a host of changes to his starting team for the midweek clash and the rotation will continue for Sundowns as they continue to balance league and Caf Champions League fixtures.

They will be glad to have Gastón Sirino back after the playmaker served a two-match suspension.

Baroka will look to build on their last encounter which was a 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs on 6 April.

Bakgaga are though still dangerously close to the relegation zone as they sit 14th on the table, only ahead of Free State Stars on goal difference.

In head-to-head stats, Sundowns and Baroka have met in five league matches since the 2016/17 season. The Brazilians boast an unbeaten record in the rivalry, with three wins and two draws.

The Limpopo club’s two home matches have both ended in defeats.

The game will take place at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 3pm.

